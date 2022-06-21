International Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable glimpse of her 'Jeh baba'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan performed yoga with her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

On Tuesday, the fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable glimpse of her younger son 'Jeh'. She captioned the picture, "Balance...such an important word to life and Yoga. Happy International Yoga Day people ...My Jeh baba."



In the picture, Jeh's nanny could be spotted sitting close to Jeh. The adorable baby could be seen enjoying and performing a yoga asana at his home on a colourful mat with pictures of animals along with 'zoo' engraved on it.

Jehangir could be seen sporting a white T-shirt and light turquoise-hued shorts. He is standing on all fours, looking away from the camera with his mouth wide open.



Reacting to the post, fans, friends and family showered immense love on the post. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "My Jaan!".

Jehangir is the younger son of Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif are also parents to their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

The power couple got married in 2012 and became parents to Taimur in 2016.

Kareena gave birth to Jehangir on February 21, 2021.

For the unversed, Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way.

The project which will mark Kareena's OTT debut will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is also awaiting the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. (ANI)

