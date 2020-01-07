Irrfan Khan is all smiles in his first look from 'Angrezi Medium'

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): On the occasion of Irrfan Khan's birthday, makers of the much-awaited comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' released his first look in the film.

Maddock Films shared Irrfan's look on Instagram as they wished him with the caption, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treats to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn't the cherry on the top, it's the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light. @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios"



The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles.

Kareena plays a cop in the film while Radhika essays the role of Irrfan's daughter who wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. (ANI)

