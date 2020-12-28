Irrfan Khan starrer last film 'The song of scorpions' to release in 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Late actor Irrfan Khan's last film titled 'The Song of The Scorpions' is set to be released in 2021.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Monday and announced the news.

"IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies."





Adarsh also posted a short clip that featured a message, "A golden chance to witness the magician on the big screen for the last time!!!" past which a portrait of the 'Angerzi Medium' star is showcased in the video.

The message is played in the backdrop of a desert, which showcases a blow of wind post which Khan's face close up is shown followed by the announcement of the film release 'Early 2021' is displayed.

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer. (ANI)

