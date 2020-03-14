Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' mints Rs 4.03 crores on day one

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Irrfan Khan starrer comedy-drama 'Angrezi Medium' collected Rs 4.03 crores on its opening day despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#AngreziMedium Fri Rs 4.03 cr. #India biz. Note: Biz has been severely affected due to closure of cinema halls in several states. #CoronaVirus #COVID19"



Taran explained that the first-day collection of the flick has been severely affected due to the closure of cinema halls in several states because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie 'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles.



The movie also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and it hit the theatres on March 13. (ANI)

