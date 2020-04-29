Irrfan Khan's last rites performed at Versova cemetery in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The last rites of actor Irrfan Khan were performed at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai at 3 pm today.

"He was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced," read a statement from the actor's representative.

Due to the lockdown, only a few people including his wife Sutapa Sikdar, sons Babil and Ayan, and some close relatives and friends were present at the funeral.

"We pray for his peace and we hope he is in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss," the statement further read.

The internationally renowned actor passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

With critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit, Irrfan was regarded as one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema. (ANI)

