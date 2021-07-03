Irrfan Khan's never-seen-before film 'Dubai Return' releases on YouTube

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Fans of late actor Irrfan Khan have a reason to rejoice as 'Dubai Return', which is an old unreleased film featuring the star, released on YouTube today.

The film is available to watch on Bandra Film Festival's official YouTube page. 'Dubai Return' is a 2005 film. It features Irrfan Khan in the lead role of a gangster named Aftab Angrez.

The movie has been directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. Besides Irrfan Khan, it also features Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan and Divya Dutta.

The update about the late iconic actor's film was shared by his son Babil Khan, on his Instagram account yesterday.

On Friday, Babil shared a poster of the film on Instagram to inform his father's fans about the release of the film. The poster of the film looks quirky and vibrant. It features Irrfan Khan wearing a hat and shades.



"Releasing tomorrow on YouTube," Babil wrote in the caption of the post.



The film had its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival in 2005. It was also screened at the International Film Festival of India. Reportedly, the movie's theatrical release in India was cancelled due to technical and legal issues.

Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.

The late actor is widely known for his work in some of the most critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox', 'Hindi Medium', 'Life Of Pi', 'Piku', and 'The Namesake', among many more.

Like his father, Babil also aspires to be an actor. Earlier this week, he announced that he is dropping out of college to shift his focus to acting. In a long Instagram post, he bid adieu to his college and his friends. Babil was studying at the University of Westminster.

For the unversed, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. A few days ago, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project. (ANI)

