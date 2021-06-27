Irrfan Khan's son Babil collaborates with director Shoojit Sircar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil has got an opportunity to work with director Shoojit Sircar on his new project.

For the unversed, Irrfan had featured in Shoojit's hit film 'Piku'.

Sharing the news on his Instagram account, Babil posted a few pictures of him posing with Shoojit and producer Ronnie Lahiri.



"Honoured to work with you legends," he captioned the post.

Lahiri also shared pictures of Sircar and Babil on Instagram and wrote: "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is?"

The yet-to-be-titled project also features actor Zayn Khan.

Apart from this, Babil will also be seen in Netflix's 'Qala', co-starring Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. (ANI)

