Is Shah Rukh Khan a part of Brahmastra trailer?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): It was announced a long time back, that Shah Rukh Khan will be having a cameo in the much-awaited fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', and now when the trailer is out, fans are assuming that the mysterious guy holding up the trident is none other than King Khan himself.

"Ready for #ShahRukhKhan in #Brahmastra trailer!!!!" a user tweeted.



A clear glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the majestical trailer, but fans are convinced that the person with fire around him, holding the trident and the one with the supernatural lightning creature of Lord Hanuman behind him is the megastar himself.

"Glimpse of Megastar #ShahRukhKhan in #BrahmastraTrailer," another user wrote on his Twitter account.





By the time the 'Brahmastra' trailer was out, it gathered a lot of appreciation from the fans and the B-town. The magical drama film is very high on VFX and action and promises an amazing big-screen experience to the audience.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in 2D and 3D.

'Brahmastra' is a trilogy and the first part is titled 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' fans are now eagerly waiting to experience this epic multi-starrer fantasy film on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 in the film 'Zero', which post that fans are waiting to see their favourite star back on the big screen. The actor is carrying a bucket full of movies with 'Pathan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan' in his kitty. (ANI)

