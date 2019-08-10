Is Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani?

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Rumours have been rife that Tiger Shroff has been dating Disha Patani. However, the stars did not speak about their relationship in public.

On Saturday, the 'War' actor finally broke his silence and revealed that "I can't afford" to date Disha.

Tiger started a Q&A session with his followers and fans bombarded him with a variety of questions. Some asked about his fitness secret, while some wanted to know his favourite costar.

However, one of the followers asked him if he is dating Disha and he simply answered, "I can't afford".



Another question popped up was the number of girlfriends the actor has. He replied "Not enough".

The actor who started learning martial arts at the age of four also revealed that Hrithik Roshan, Michael Jackson, Jackie Shroff, and Bruce Lee are his idols while Paresh Shirodkar and Hrithik are his dancing inspiration.

Tiger who was last seen in 'Student Of The Year 2', will next be seen in 'Baaghi 3', 'War' and 'Rambo'. (ANI)

