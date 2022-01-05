Is 'Tumbbad 2' in works?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Sohum Shah, who played the lead role in 'Tumbbad', on Wednesday, hinted at the film's second part.

Sohum took to Instagram and shared a picture with the makers of the mythological horror drama.

Alongside the image, he wrote, "Tumbbad Team Reunion! Par hum kya bana rahe hain? #GuessKaro"





A day ago, Sohum posted a picture of himself with a blue face mask on, which led to speculation amongst the audience and his fans if 'Tumbbad 2' is in making.



Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for second part."

Another one wrote, " Please tell me that Tumbbad 2 is in works."

The hit 2018 film 'Tumbbad' was directed by Rahi Anil Barve. (ANI)

