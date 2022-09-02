Is Vikrant Massey collaborating with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Seems like actor Vikrant Massey has joined hands with ace filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for a new project.

On Thursday, Vikrant was spotted outside Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office in Mumbai, leaving fans curious.

"It would be interesting to see him headlining Vidhu Vinod Chopra film," a social media user commented.

"Woah.. it would a treat for fans if they two collaborate," another one wrote.





Vikrant was seen wearing a casual outfit with a white shirt and jeans having a red cap.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy working on 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

In a statement, Vikrant had earlier said, 'It's another film where I am tapped into something new. It's a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited."

He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36', which is a crime thriller inspired by true events.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, who has worked in hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Delhi-6, Angrezi Medium, Baaghi 2 and others.


