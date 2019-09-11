Ishaan, Ananya starrer 'Khaali Peeli' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday upcoming outing 'Khaali Peeli' went on floors on Wednesday.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media account alongside a picture of the clapperboard.

"Filming begins today... Ishaan and Ananya Panday... Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli... Directed by Maqbool Khan... 12 June 2020 release," he tweeted.



The film directed by Maqbool Khan is bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios.

Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of Marathi hit 'Sairat' and managed to cross Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.

Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year,' which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

'Khaali Peeli' is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020. (ANI)

