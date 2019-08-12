Ishaan Khattar bags role in Mira Nair 'A Suitable Boy'

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Ishaan Khattar who recently completed a year in Bollywood industry will be seen in filmmaker Mira Nair's screen adaptation of Vikram Seth classic 'A Suitable Boy'.

The actor who is to essay the role of Maan Kapoor announced the news of bagging the role in Mira's next on social media.

"Elated to announce that I'll be playing Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair's and BBC One's official adaptation of Vikram Seth's 'A Suitable Boy'. It's not only my pleasure but an honour to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artists and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan," he wrote alongside a series of photos of his co-actors.



Donning a plain black tee, the actor looked intense in one of the pictures.

Other than Ishaan the film also stars newcomer Tanya Maniktala and Tabu, who will soon be seen in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opposite Saif Ali Khan.

Set in post-independence India, 'A Suitable Boy' is about a few families and their effort to arrange the marriage of their daughter to a suitable boy.

While the fans of the 'Dhadak' actor are excited with the announcement, the release date of the flick is still unknown. (ANI)

