Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer 'Khaali Peeli' to get theatrical release in select overseas markets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming flick 'Khaali Peeli', which is set to be released on OTT platform on Friday, will also hit the cinema halls in the selected overseas market.

Besides the OTT platform, the flick will also be released in the USA, Singapore, Netherlands, Austria, Fiji, Africa and Mauritius.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same over social media.



"RELEASING IN OVERSEAS CINEMAS... #KhaaliPeeli - starring #IshaanKhatter and #AnanyaPanday - to release in *cinemas* tomorrow [2 Oct 2020] in #USA, #Singapore, #Netherlands, #Austria, #Fiji, #Africa and #Mauritius. #Overseas," he tweeted.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars 'Paatal Lok' actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

'Khaali Peeli' went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.(ANI)

