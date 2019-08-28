Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday
Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to star in 'Khaali Peeli'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:57 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.
The two have joined hands with production giant Zee Studios and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for the film.
The upcoming feature will see the direction from Maqbool Khan with Himanshu Mehra producing the movie.
It will go on floors on September 11 and hit the big screens on June 12 next year.
Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Ishaan and Ananya Panday... Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar [#Sultan, #TZH, #Bharat] join hands to produce #KhaaliPeeli... Directed by Maqbool Khan... Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra... Music by Vishal-Shekhar... Starts 11 Sept 2019... 12 June 2020 release."

Further details on the film are still awaited.
Meanwhile, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Dhadak' where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The movie was a remake of the Marathi hit 'Sairat' and managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days of its release.
Ananya, on the other hand, debuted this year in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' which also marked the launch of Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.
The film hit big screens on May 10 this year. (ANI)

