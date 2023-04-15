Ishaan Khatter flaunts his washboard abs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Struggling to hit the gym during weekend? Actor Ishaan Khatter's Saturday Instagram post will surely act as a source of motivation.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Ishaan dropped a picture of him flaunting his toned abs.

Ishaan is very focused when it comes to his workout regimen. He likes to plan his workout outdoors and loves to try different forms including rock climbing, dance, weight lifting, and callisthenics.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen in a war drama titled 'Pipaa'. Recently, the makers quashed the reports that claimed the film will not release in theatres.

In a statement, the makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Kamal Gianchandani clarified that they were not approached for comment by a news portal before publishing an article titled "Pipped for an OTT release."

They also said that the official release date will be announced soon."This is in regard to an article that appeared in a newspaper publication yesterday with the headline 'Pipped for an OTT release', which made some completely unsubstantiated assertions about supposed issues between the producers of PIPPA and multiplex operators, causing PIPPA to allegedly opt for an OTT release. Neither the producers nor any multiplex operator/s were approached for comment before the publication of this article," the statement read."RSVP and Roy Kapur Films have no ongoing issues with multiplex operators. Any rumours or articles suggesting otherwise are baseless and unfounded. We are all committed to working together to bring quality content to audiences in cinemas across India. Pippa is a film that has been made for the big screen and an official announcement about the release date will be made soon," the statement further read.'Pippa' is set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country is a story that must be told and we can't wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide."

n the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, Variety reported. The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film.

Ishaan will also be seen in international project 'The Perfect Couple'. The series is an official adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel.

Apart from them, the series also stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Isac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani. (ANI)