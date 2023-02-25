Ishaan Khatter shares warm birthday wish for 'bade miyan' Shahid Kapoor, calls him "elder tree"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): As Shahid Kapoor turned 42 today, he received a special and adorable birthday wish from his little brother Ishaan khatter.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan shared a cool picture with Shahid along with a message, "My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan."

He re-shared his post on Insta stories and wrote, "I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise and grounded. Love ya @shahidkapoor."



Shahid and Ishaan are amongst the cutest brothers in the industry. They always talk fondly of each other and never stop motivating each other and appreciating one another's performances.

Shahid is always there for Ishaan. Even Ishaan shares a good rapport with Mira as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Sidhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. He will be seen next in an upcoming period war film 'Pippa' along with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Shahid, on other hand, was recently seen in the thriller web series 'Farzi' alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

Created by the duo Raj and DK, the series premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's next thriller film. (ANI)