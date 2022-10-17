Ishaan khatter, Tara Sutaria collaborate for their next project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Ishaan khatter and Tara Sutaria are all set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming project 'Nature 4 Nature'. On Monday, Tara unveiled the teaser on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Tadap' actor treated fans with her upcoming movie's teaser video.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Nature is about to unveil its treasured creation..Are you ready to become one with nature? :) Stay tuned to know more! 31.10.22 #ComingSoon."



The video starts with two contrasting scenes together. Ishaan and Tara are seen entering an office setting with dismal expressions on their faces. They both quickly come across a door that leads to the outdoors and teleports them away to the wilderness leaving us wondering what they are up to. The teaser offers a refreshing outlook on our daily mundane lives.

The film was backed by Yash Birla Ventures and Film producer Anand Pandit

Talking about his experience working in the film, Ishaan said, "It's a pleasure championing this project and I'm excited to share it."

Tara Sutaria, said, "Exploring nature and the wilderness was such an unusually wonderful experience. Can't wait for October 31 for the big reveal."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot'. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is all set to be released on 4th November 2022.

He will also be seen in a period war action film 'Pippa' alongside Mrunal Thakur, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

On the other hand, Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)