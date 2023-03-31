Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth announce pregnancy with adorable pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actors Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood soon.

On Friday, Ishita took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy.

She shared the good news in an adorable way. She dropped a few silhouette pictures in which the couple is seen posing at the beach.

We can see Vatsal kissing Ishita's baby bump.

"Baby on Board," Ishita captioned the post.

Fans and film industry members were ecstatic to know about Ishita and Vatsal's pregnancy.

"Mubarak ho mere bhai," actor Shaheer Sheikh commented.

"Wohoooooooooooo..congratulations," actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. (ANI)