ISRO all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): ISRO, which is all geared up for its most ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan-2, is going into raptures for the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal.'
The flick's trailer that dropped on Thursday did not only impress the audience but also left ISRO with admiration for the incredible portraiture of its team.
Singing praises for the trailer, the official handle of Indian Space Research Organisation tweeted, "#MissionMangalTrailer beautifully shows the glimpses of emotions and passion with which #TeamISRO works."

ISRO team also wished Akshay Kumar luck. The ace actor is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan.



The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving something extraordinary.
Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)

