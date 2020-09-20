'It feels like an outing in itself,' says Malaika Arora as she steps out of quarantine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday stepped 'out and about' from quarantine, and penned a note thanking the doctors, friends, family, and fans for their care, support and good wishes in the difficult times.

"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself," wrote the 46-year-old star as she shared an Instagram featuring herself stepping out of her room. In the picture, Malaika is seen sporting a face mask and holding a cup while and strikes a candid pose.





Along with the picture she noted, "I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."

Extending thanks to her doctors she added, "A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Celebrity followers including Neena Gupta and more than 86 thousand fans liked the post, with many of them sending love in the comments section.

Diana Penty and Dia Mirza left red heart emojis over the post.

On September 7, Malaika Arora through an Instagram post on social media announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus and stated that she is feeling fine, is asymptomatic and will be quarantined at home. (ANI)

