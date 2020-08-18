'It is a very big loss for our Shastriya music': Anup Jalota on Pandit Jasraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Senior musician Anup Jalota on Monday said that the demise of legendary Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj is a "big loss" to Indian classical music.

In a self-made video, Jalota referred to the late musician as the "modern Tansen."

"Demise of Pandit Jasraj is like the demise of modern Tansen. It is a very big loss of our Shastriya music. He popularised Indian classical music in the entire world. He opened music schools in different areas," he said.

"He was awarded with many accolades. America even named a planet on Pandit Jasraj's name. He is the only Indian who has been bestowed in this respect. I pray to the god that his soul rests in peace and he gets the same respect in that loka (world)," he added.

The music maestro passed away at an age of 90 in New Jersey earlier on Monday.

Pandit Jasraj whose career in music spanned over 80 years belonged to the Mewati Gharana. He is a recipient of several accolades including the prestigious Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. (ANI)

