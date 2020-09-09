It is #Bullydozer, not bulldozer: Anupam Kher on demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Terming the bulldozer that demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai property as "Bullydozer," senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday dubbed the entire incident as "wrong."

The 'Saaransh' actor took to Twitter to respond to the recent development in the tussle between Ranaut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporation.

"Galat Galat Galat hai! Isko bulldozer nahi #Bullydozer kehte hain. Kisi ka gharonda is berahmi se todna bilkul galat hai. (This is wrong wrong wrong. It is #Bullydozer, not bulldozer. Breaking somebody's house in this way is completely wrong)," he tweeted.

The 65-year-old actor went to express how the demolition of Kangana's office will affect the land and the conscience of Mumbai.

"Iska sabse bada prabhav ya prahar @KanganaTeam ke ghar par nahi balki Mumbai ki zameen aur zameer par hua hai. Afsos Afsos Afsos hai. (The biggest effect or thump of this move will not be on Kangana Ranaut's house but on the land and the conscience of Mumbai)," Kher tweeted.

In a parallel development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai here.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

Earlier today, Ranaut took to Twitter to state "my Mumbai is POK now" and posted photographs of city municipal corporation officials demolishing parts of her property in the city. (ANI)