'It was like going back home,' Shah Rukh Khan talks about going back to sets on #AskSRK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): After unveiling the release date of his anticipated film 'Pathan', actor Shah Rukh Khan is back with his witty #AskSRK on Twitter.

King Khan gave breezy answers to a bunch of questions on his feed, several of them revolving around his upcoming film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A fan asked, "How do you feel getting back to a film set after this long? #AskSRK"

He replied, "I only love and breathe films....set is where I belong. So it was like going back home."





Another fan asked about how he feels announcing a film after "5years".

To this, he wrote, "It didn't feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you...you don't miss you!!! #Pathan."



SRK was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

As for questions regarding meeting the fans' expectations from 'Pathan', King Khan suggested, "Thoda tum adjust kar lena thoda main kar dunga...all expectations will get done then. #Pathaan."



Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' is touted as an action-thriller. The film will arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

