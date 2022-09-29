It was such a celebration of life: Gajraj Rao shares his experience of working in 'Maja Ma'

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Gajraj Rao is all set to come up with a new film 'Maja Ma'. Recently, the 'Badhaai Ho' actor shared his experiences while working on the movie.

Talking about his role in the film, Gajraj said, "When this role was narrated to me, it wasn't clearly told that this character is the husband's part or a hero's part. My role was said to be a life partner. The entire flavour of the character was one of a life partner. Someone who would face everything that comes their partner's way with them, regardless of how good or bad it is. So, I tried to play my character just like that. Of course, it was made much easier because Madhuri Dixit is a phenomenal actress and she made my life very easy. It is a beautifully written character, and as much as I've seen of it, the audience will also enjoy the relationship between us."

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, 'Maja Ma' is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".



Speaking about why he chose to play this character, Gajraj said, "In the midst of a pandemic, I was scared to take up a project. I wasn't very sure if I should do it. It had never happened that we all had to stay indoors, closed inside our homes for months. So, to do a project at such a stressful time, but still have a blast with the terrific people working alongside you, and having it turn out so well, is an experience I shall never forget. It was such a celebration of life. Maja Ma wasn't a regular film being shot at regular times, yet we never realized all of the tension because we were truly enjoying ourselves!"

Apart from Gajraj, the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, 'Maja Ma' will premiere on October 6 exclusively on Prime Video. (ANI)

