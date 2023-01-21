'It's a rebirth for me...': Kangana Ranaut announces 'Emergency' shoot wrap, reveals she mortgaged all her properties for movie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut announced the 'wrap' of her solo directorial venture 'Emergency', in which, she is portraying the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In the post today, she revealed that she had to mortgage all her properties for the movie.

Kangana posted three pictures from the set of the movie on Saturday, where she is seen with a mike in her hand, as a director.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana posted a detailed account of the hardships she underwent through this movie. She also disclosed that she was diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule of the movie.

Her post read, "As I wrap Emergency as an actor today.... a tremendously glorious phase of my life comes to its full completion... It may seem I sailed through it comfortably but the truth is far from it...From mortgaging all my properties, and every single thing that I owned to being diagnosed with dengue during the first schedule and having to film it in spite of alarmingly low blood cell counts, my character as an individual has been severely tested ....I have been very open about my feelings on SM but I didn't share all this, honestly because i didn't want people who cared to worry unnecessarily and those who desperately want to see me fall and were doing everything to make me suffer, I didn't want to give them the pleasure of my pain ...."

Kangana also shared an inspirational note for those who easily break down in the face of adversity.

She wrote, "At the same time I want to share with you all that if you believe just working hard for your dreams or for what you want is enough, think again because that's not true ...You must work hard that's given even if you are worthy you will be tested beyond your limits and you mustn't break ...Hold on to yourself till you can ... you are fortunate if life spares you but you are blessed if it doesn't...... if you break and shatter in pieces ... celebrate...Because it's time for you to reborn ...It's a rebirth for me and I feel alive like never before..."

She also thanked her team who made the film possible along with her.

She said, "Thanks to my tremendously talented team for making it happen for me ... P.S all those who care about me please know that I am in a safe place now ... I would have not shared all this if I wasn't ...please don't worry, I only need your blessings and love."

Congratulating Kangana on her indomitable spirit, co-actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Dearest Kangana! Your note here touched my heart in a very inspirational manner... You are unstoppable. Your brutal honesty towards yourself is your biggest strength! Keep going! Love and prayers always."



In 'Emergency', Anupam Kher will essay the role of political leader JP Narayan. Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie.

This is not the first time that Kangana has portrayed the character of a political personality.

Kangana earlier portrayed late actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa on the silver screen in the movie 'Thalaivii'. (ANI)