It's a wrap! 'Dostana 2's Punjab schedule comes to end

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): The Punjab schedule of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Dostana 2' has finally ended after some major and long night shoots in Patiala.

Kartik documented his and the film's cast and crew's last night in the city with a sweet photo.

"Nyt shoot ends and so does #Dostana2 ka Punjab Schedule First Schedule Wraps @karanjohar @collindcunha @janhvikapoor @itslakshya #Patiala," he captioned the post.



The shooting for the film began on November 9, revealed the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor by posting his picture along with the clapper-board on Instagram.

Before commencing the shoot of his much-awaited film, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared a post on the photo-sharing application where he can be seen seeking blessings from Karan Johar. The ace director can be seen blessing him with good luck.

"Maa da laadla #Chandigarh nikal gaya #Dostana2 !! The Dharma rivaaz that all actors need to follow before starting a Dharma film @karanjohar," he wrote.



As soon as the 28-year-old shared the picture, Karan was quick enough to comment. "Haha! That's rubbish! Stop aging me," he wrote.

The film, directed by Collin, is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D'Cunha.

Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dostana', which released in 2008, caused quite a stir among the audience with its unique and humorous plotline. (ANI)

