Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The shooting of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production 'Girls will be Girls' has been finished.

Directed by Shuchi Talati, 'Girls will be Girls' was shot in Uttarakhand. It went through a 45-days. It's a wrap for Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's maiden production 'Girls will be Girls' schedule.

Announcing the film's wrap, Ali said, "The feeling is an interesting mix of jitters and excitement .. excited only because to be able to be in a position where we get to prepare stories in collaboration with a bunch of very cool and very talented people indeed. I am so proud of our actors who have outdone themselves. I am thankful to The entire team that worked endlessly to bring this idea to fruition. Now we gear up for phase two- which is post-production. Cannot wait to share this with the world" Richa, too, shared her happiness.

"'Girls will be Girls' is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that," she added.

'Girls will be Girls' is about the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town and how her rebellious coming-of-age phase is hijacked by her mother.

The film marks the Hindi debut of Malayalam actress Kani Kusruti. (ANI)