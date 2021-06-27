It's a wrap for Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Actor Alia Bhatt has finally completed shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a string of BTS pictures from the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and announced the warp-up by penning an endearing note in the caption.

"We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience," Alia wrote.

She added, "Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed."





Cinephiles have been excited about the film ever since the captivating teaser of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released in February.

Starring Alia in the lead role, Bhansali's directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is on the list of one of the most awaited films made this year.

The thrilling teaser of the film features Alia portraying an eponymous character in the flick. The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She is transformed from a brothel queen to a politician.

The teaser showcases Alia in a catchy dialogue: "Live with dignity. Never fear anyone. Neither police, nor MLA, or minister or any bloody pi-p...NOBODY!!" and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack.

The film that marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi.

This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited and the reunion between superstar Ajay Devgn and Bhansali after the 1999 iconic film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release theatrically once the current pandemic situation in the country eases. (ANI)

