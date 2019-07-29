Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Image courtesy: Instagram
It's a wrap for Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo'

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:08 IST

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' is one of the most awaited films of this year. And you will soon be able to witness the dynamic duo in theatres as the team has wrapped up the shoot of the film.
Big B took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the wrap and also revealed his next venture.
"The wrap on 'Gulabo Sitabo' .. a non-stop well-planned schedule, now onto the next KBC," he wrote alongside a couple of pictures.
The pictures posted by the 'Paa' actor show the film's team celebrating the wrap-up. Big B can also be spotted in the photos, in his character's get-up. However, Ayushmann is not seen in any of the pictures.
wrapjuly29.jpg"alt=""itemprop="image" />
Big B had earlier shared that he is dealing with "withdrawal symptoms" as the movie schedule wrap neared completion.
"Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion happens all the time and the next work schedule begins to take over So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated .. and the vision of KBC takes over," the ' Badla' actor wrote on the micro-blogging site on July 26.
The 76-year-old actor commenced shooting for the film in Lucknow in June. The first look of Big B from the upcoming movie came out on June 21.
The first look featured the megastar in a completely new avatar. He seems to be essaying the role of a Lucknowi Muslim as his beard and skull cap, going by his first look from the film. Wearing a light blue kurta, the 'Cheenikum' actor is seen with a scarf wrapped around his head and seems to be frowning at something.
The backdrop features an old building perfectly going with his Lucknowi look. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the look of Big B on Instagram.
'Gulabo Sitabo' is a quirky family comedy film written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The upcoming flick is being directed by Shoojit Sircar. The forthcoming film helmed by Shoojit is Amitabh's first collaboration with Ayushmann.
Produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar, the film is set to hit the big screens on April 24, next year.
Prior to shooting in Lucknow, Amitabh was on the sets of 'Chehre' shooting with Emraan Hashmi. The duo started shooting in May. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. It will hit the silver screens next year on February 21.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also prepping for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which is a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. Apart from this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in 'Bala' alongside Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar and 'Dream Girl' opposite Nushrat Bharucha. (ANI)

