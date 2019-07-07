Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam (Image courtesy: Instagram)

It's a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala'

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 09:41 IST

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam have wrapped up shooting of Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bala', and the cast shared pictures and videos on social media of them celebrating the occasion.
Ayushmann, who is playing the role of a person who starts losing his hair early in the film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, uploaded a series of videos on his Instagram stories where the entire crew can be seen celebrating the occasion by dancing and cutting a cake.
In one of the videos, the crew can be seen shaking a leg on a peppy track 'Morni Banke' where Ayushmann was seen teaching the signature step of the song. In the second one, the actor along with the entire team including director Amar Kaushik and Yami Gautam are seen cutting a cake to celebrate the last day of the movie.
"It's a wrap for Bala," he captioned the videos.Yami also shared a picture from the sets of the film where everyone can be seen pouncing on the cake. "This expression is literally what we felt in every moment spent on this set...with this team...Bala," she captioned the picture on her Instagram story.However, it seems that Bhumi was not present for the celebrations as she was not spotted in any of the videos.
The plot of the film is expected to deal with a sensitive issue of early balding in men, a phenomenon that has become today's reality due to lifestyle choices, with a hint of humour.
Bhumi will be seen playing the role of a dusky small-town girl at odds with a society that is obsessed with fair skin.
Ayushmann and Bhumi have earlier worked in blockbusters like 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.' The upcoming film marks their third collaboration together.
Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Yami are collaborating for the second time after the 2012 hit 'Vicky Donor', which marked the Bollywood debut of both the actors.
The comedy-drama, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, is expected to hit the big screens in September. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:37 IST

Most incredible spirits on set: Hrithik Roshan describes 'first...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Just days to go for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to hit the big screens, the actor is in full adulation of his 'class of super 30.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:35 IST

Sabyasachi Mukherjee apologises for calling 'overdressed' women 'wounded'

New Delhi (India), July 07 (ANI): Ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee issued an apology on Sunday following the backlash he received for a post he shared on social media terming "overdressed" women as "wounded" with "dark blinding pain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:38 IST

Bhumi Pednekar jets off to Lucknow for 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar is working super hard these days. Just a day after wrapping up the shoot for Amar Kaushik's 'Bala', she has now jetted off to Lucknow for the shooting for her next 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:29 IST

Second Weekend Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'...

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has maintained a steady run at the box office as it minted Rs. 40.86 crore in the second week of its release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:09 IST

Chennai: Special screening of 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' for...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): On the occasion of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's 38th birthday on Sunday, a special screening of his biographical sports film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was organised at a theatre in Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:17 IST

Shawn Mendes gives 'shaking' performance at Log Angeles concert...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): It wasn't the electrifying performance of Canadian singer Shawn Mendes that shook the audience at Staples Center. The viewers were stunned as they got to know that a 7.1 magnitude earthquake had hit in Ridgecrest, California.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Disney star Cameron Boyce dies at 20

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in Disney's 'Descendants' and its Channel show 'Jessie', passed away on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:43 IST

Here's who Kriti Sanon calls her 'super teacher'

New Delhi (India), July 07 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon on Sunday penned an emotional post for her mother, calling the latter her "super teacher."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:05 IST

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid get cozy at British Summer Time Music Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and model Anwar Hadid were spotted getting cozy with each other at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London, England, reported E! Online.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:59 IST

Meghan Markle's father upset over not been invited for...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle opened up about not being invited for his grandson's christening ceremony on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:47 IST

Taapsee Pannu set to star in Anubhav Sinha's next

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Game Over,' Taapsee Pannu has been roped in as the lead in Anubhav Sinha's untitled film which will hit theatres in March next year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:43 IST

Katharine McPhee tests David Foster's 'Instagram husband skills'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): Katharine McPhee is doing everything to make her honeymoon memorable, and the actor recently teased her husband David Foster over his photography skills during their honeymoon in Italy.

Read More
iocl