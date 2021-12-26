It's a wrap for 'Bheed'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): The production of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Bheed' has been completed.

On Sunday, director Anubhab Sinha took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap up. He also shared a picture of his crew.

"And that's a movie wrap. #Bheed," Sinha captioned the photograph.





Actor Dia Mirza, who is also a part of the film, thanked Sinha for giving her another precious project after 'Thappad'.

"Iss #Bheed ke rooh ki awaaz seedhe insaniyat tak ja pahoncheji. Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It's a picture wrap," she wrote on Instagram.



'Bheed', which went on floors in November in Lucknow, is touted as a social drama. (ANI)

