Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Chhapaak', Image courtesy: Instagram
Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Chhapaak', Image courtesy: Instagram

It's a wrap for Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak'

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:47 IST

New Delhi (India), June 5 (ANI): Actor Deepika Padukone, who is bringing the story of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal to the big screen with her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', has wrapped up shooting for the film.
Calling it the most "precious" film of her career, Deepika shared the news on her Instagram account along with a group picture from the last day of the movie's shoot.
She captioned the post, "It's a wrap on THE MOST PRECIOUS film of my career...see you all at the movies! 10.1.2020 Chhapaak."Deepika's first look as the acid attack survivor was unveiled on March 25. Revealing her look from the film, the actor had posted a picture on her Instagram and the resemblance was uncanny!
Deepika's character will be called 'Malti' and she looked absolutely unrecognisable in the first look.
Apart from the amazing prosthetics, it's the intensity in the actor's eyes that wins you over. The "Piku" actor effortlessly emotes the undying human spirit and determination of the survivor in the picture.
The upcoming movie went on floors on March 25. The film's team had earlier shared a picture of the script reading session of the movie.
Giving an essence about the story, Deepika had posted a tweet on December 24, last year, writing, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak."
The 33-year-old actor will essay the role of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.
The film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.
This marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant. 'Chhapaak' also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.
Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in Alt Balaji's web series titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a car accident.
Meghna's last film 'Raazi', which starred Alia Bhatt, was a critical and commercial success. It also dominated the awards season this year, bagging the best film trophy at the recent Filmfare awards.
'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:15 IST

BTS band member Jin drops his latest single 'Tonight'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Jin, one of the members from the famous K-pop band-BTS, recently dropped his latest single 'Tonight' to mark the sixth anniversary of the group. Ahead of their 2019 BTS Festa, the band has a lot in store for their fans and they plan to uncover scores of new things.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:02 IST

Woody Allen's next starring Christoph Waltz to go on floors this summer

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): American director Woody Allen is all set to start the shooting of his 51st film this summer in Spain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:47 IST

Jussie Smollett not returning to 'Empire' for season 6

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Lee Daniels, co-creator of the series 'Empire' has confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not be making a comeback for his role as Jamal Lyon in the sixth season of the show.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:57 IST

Melania Trump dons red cape gown to dine with royals

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): After enjoying a lavish dinner hosted by the British monarch, on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump threw a special dinner at Winfield House for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, among others.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:47 IST

Miley Cyrus speaks out after being groped by fan

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): While celebrities are loved, respected and adored by a lot of people around the world, a fan took things too far by groping singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus as she was walking to her car with husband Liam Hemsworth. The star opened up about the scary incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:37 IST

Priyanka admires the bond Nick Jonas shares with family

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): As Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas attended the screening of Jonas Brother's documentary 'Chasing Happiness' on Tuesday night, her Instagram posts were marked with admiration for Jonas and the bond he shares with his family.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:50 IST

Explosion on sets of 'Bond 25' leaves one injured, damages stage

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): The upcoming James Bond film has hit yet another roadblock following a major accident on the sets at Pinewood Studios in the U.K.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:33 IST

Mahershala Ali eyeing to star in 'Solitary'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Two times Oscar winner, Mahershala Ali is eyeing to star in the upcoming prison drama 'Solitary'. He will also be executive producing the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 22:34 IST

'Panga': Kangana gets tempting reward for playing well in...

New Delhi (India), June 4 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut gets rewarded for working hard on her character as a Kabaddi player for her next release 'Panga.' The actor received some mouth-watering dishes from "Team Panga" after she faired well in kabaddi practice sessions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Britney Spears fangirls over Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 4 (ANI): After she checked out of a mental health facility last month, Britney Spears seems to be recovering fast with and her latest Instagram video is a proof! The 37-year-old singer, who has been quite active on Instagram lately, shared a video of her dancing to the t

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:42 IST

Soulful track 'Mere Sohneya' from 'Kabir Singh' out next

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): After taking fans on a musical journey with songs 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' and 'Bekhayali', makers of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to release yet another track.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:24 IST

'It was a life well lived' Kajol remembers father-in-law Veeru Devgan

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): Remembering the "happier times", Kajol shared an emotional post on her Instagram remembering father-in-law Veeru Devgan who passed away nearly a week ago.

Read More
iocl