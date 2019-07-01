It's a wrap for Imtiaz Ali's next!

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:56 IST

Account not hacked, post shared by Zaira, clarifies her manager

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Putting all the rumours to rest, Zaira Wasim's manager on Monday clarified that the actor's social media accounts were not hacked and the posts about quitting acting as it interfered in her religion were, in fact, shared by her.