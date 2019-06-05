Karisma Kapoor at the set of 'Mentalhood', Image Courtesy: Instagram
It's a wrap for Karishma Kapoor digital debut 'Mentalhood'

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:57 IST

New Delhi (India), June 5 (ANI): Actor Karishma Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming parenting show 'Mentalhood'.
The 44-year-old actor shared the news on her Instagram account along with glimpses from the last day of the web series' shoot.
"AND IT'S A WRAP!!! A mental cake for a mental crew Thank you all for being so amazing... Love MentalMom, Meira Sharma," she captioned the post.


Karishma can be seen cutting a cake along with the cast and crew of the show.
The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier. Giving an introduction of the character, she wrote, "Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it's the finding of that balance that's the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom."

In the picture, a worried Karisma is sitting with her ears covered, while notorious kids behind her are up to some mischiefs.
The series is directed by Karishma Kohli under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.
Recently, Karisma did a cameo in the film 'Zero' starring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as the leads. (ANI)

