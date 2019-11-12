It's a wrap for Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): About three weeks after commencing the shoot for her upcoming feature 'Indoo Ki Jawani', in Lucknow, Kiara Advani has announced the 'pack-up'.

However, the actor didn't make it clear if it was a schedule wrap or the entire project was completed.

Sharing on her Instagram story, the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote "pack-up' and tagged Lucknow as the location. The forthcoming female-centric movie went on floors late last month and stars Kiara opposite 'Student of the Year 2' actor Aditya Seal.

The quirky comedy film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. Touted to be a modern-age love story, the flick is said to be based on dating apps.

Reportedly, it will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos.

The film is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

On her work front, Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', alongside Shahid Kapoor. She has a number of films in the pipeline including 'Good News', which co-stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh; 'Laxmmi Bomb' where she will again be seen alongside Akshay; 'Sher Shah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and upcoming Netflix feature 'Guilty'. (ANI)