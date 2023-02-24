It's a wrap for Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty's 'Custody'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actor Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty on Friday announced the wrap of their upcoming action film 'Custody'.

Taking to Instagram, Naga announced the wrap of the film with a special video which he captioned, "And that's a wrap for #custody see you all in theatres May 12th .. it's been such a fun time working with all of you."

The video began with the director saying "Cut, Chay you are released from Custody," and shifts to Naga and Krithi. The lead actors ended the video by saying, "Only to take you all to Custody on May 12. See you in theatres."

Naga Chaitanya will be seen portraying the role of a cop.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, 'Custody' is all set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

With 'Custody' Naga Chaitanya will be marking his debut in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, Venkat Prabhu will make his foray Telugu industry with this bilingual.

Talking about the film, Venkat Prabhu earlier said, "I am aware of Naga Chaitanya's strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts."

Touted as a commercial entertainer, the film will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar. (ANI)