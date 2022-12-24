It's a wrap for Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal's 'Letters to Mr Khanna'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal have finished shooting for their upcoming movie 'Letters to Mr Khanna'.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a picture from wrap-up celebrations from her upcoming movie.

In the picture, Neetu was seen holding a knife in a hilarious way while cutting the cake. Sunny could be seen in a dramatic look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a wrap."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)



As soon as the picture was uploaded the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Sunny Kaushal re-shared Neetu's post on his Insta story where he was seen pouring drink in the glass and could be seen in full celebration mode.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Man! I can feel the performance pressure just by looking at this picture..But, what a beautiful wrap to a beautiful journey.. wish it never ended! To LTMK that was made with all the love & faith."



Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.

Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up.

Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl and the veteran star is currently celebrating the arrival of the new member of their family.

Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received positive responses from the audience.

Sunny, on the other hand, was recently seen in a survival thriller film 'Mili' which got decent responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in another thriller film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' alongside Yami Gautam. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)