It's a wrap for Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has finished shooting for the film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt gave an update about the film. She even posted a video that shows her celebrating the film's wrap up with her team and other co-stars.



"Oh! literally the best moment," she captioned the clip.



Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

The film is touted as a social comedy and is scheduled to release in early 2022. (ANI)







