It's a wrap for Saba Azad's 'Minimum'

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Saba Azad wrapped her upcoming movie 'Minimum' and dropped pictures from the sets.

Taking to her Instagram, Saba shared the last glimpse from the vanity van, capturing herself in the mirror. Mentioning the name of her character from the film, Au revoir Laurie - she jotted down a note for the team in the caption.



She wrote, "And it's a picture wrap for #minimumthefilm. Au revoir Laurie it was a pleasure playing you!! Can't wait for your eyes to meet our lill film!!All my love to the wonderful team."

Saba added, "A passing thought in answer to a "pressing" question I get asked ever so oft yep that's an old cellular device - nope I am not about to get a new one anytime soon and damn straight it's about to get older still. Ima keep this thing till it can no longer be repaired and/or I lose it!! Im not particularly into collecting new objects when the old function just fine, but that's me - pls feel free to spend your hard earned as you please. That's all for today's useless trivia folks!! Samachar samapt hue!!"

'Minimum' where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl.

The rumours about Hrithik Roshan and Saba started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. However, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines since they first appeared together at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer. She was a part of many noteworthy Bollywood films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Shaandaar', and 'Karwaan' and she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise'. (ANI)