It's a wrap for Sanjana Sanghi, Pankaj Tripathi's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The shooting for Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi's yet-to-be-titled film has come to an end.

On Sunday, Sanjana took to Instagram and announced the film's wrap. In the film, Pankaj will be seen playing the role of Sanjana's father.

Sharing her experience working on the film, Sanjana wrote, "ITS A WRAP!? Words fall short to explain this feeling. But one must try.Over the last few months of working on this incredible story written by the maverick @writish1 : I have been reminded everyday why I do what I do.@aniruddhatony - thank you for making me fall in love with life, and with performing, in a way I had never known before. Everything was great, but it just got a whole lot better with you holding my hand every step of the way. You are my greatest gift.@pankajtripathi : played my reel father, and did everything a real father would. Thank you for protecting, correcting, guiding & spoiling me every day of this journey. With your incredible skill, and your beautiful heart."



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cna_pO6ISru/?hl=en

She added, "@par_vathy : it seems like this union was always meant to be. You are special in more ways than can be described.@virafsarkari @mukerjeeindrani : the warmest safety nets, the absolute rockstars. So grateful for you & your trust.@jogifilmcasting : thank you for having so much faith in me to become Sakshi. Breathing her breath has been the most satisfying challenge I've taken up yet.@jaya.ahsan @pareshpahuja @buddhadevvarun : the epic team players..@dasamimitra @anoshsarkari @bidishakohli @forummmmm @_chauhan_rohit @subhadeep_kantal #Yash & the entire stellar direction & production team (many of whom aren't on Instagram) : making memories with you guys everyday, while also making this film has been such a joy. And of course, my team, my backbones. Signing off."

Aniruddha Roy has helmed the film, which also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu. (ANI)

