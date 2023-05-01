It's a wrap for Sara Ali Khan's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Sara Ali Khan has finished shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

Announcing the wrap, Sara took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the makers for giving her the opportunity.

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi...Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion.Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever...Jai Bholenath," she wrote.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Sara will also be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke'. (ANI)