It's a wrap for Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva'

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 30 (ANI): The shooting of 'Apurva' has come to an end.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, 'Apurva' stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Announcing the wrap, Cine1 Studios took to Instagram and wrote, "Teamwork is the best work. Ending 2022 on a high note as we wrap our film #Apurva."

The post is accompanied by a few pictures from the sets. In the image, the cast and crew is seen sharing smiles.

'Apurva' revolves around a woman (Sutaria), who survives a dangerous night, ''using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death''.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah are also a part of the film. More details regarding 'Apurva' are awaited. (ANI)