It's a wrap for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): After months of practice and drudgery, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end!

Announcing the wrap of the film on Twitter, the lead actor shared pictures with the squad including one where the team has donned up the BSF jawans avatar, with a nostalgic note.

"Its a WRAP on Street Dancer 3D," he began writing.

"I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected," Varun wrote while expressing his love and admiration for his gang.

The post ended with a word of thanks where he wrote, "Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen."



Varun has always gushed about his team in a way or the other whenever he had the chance. Earlier this month, the 'Badlapur' actor posted a picture of him with his team as they all showed their support for team India during the World Cup 2019.

The upcoming dance film has been shot in places like London and Dubai.

Also starring in the film is actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is collaborating with Varun for the second time after 'ABCD 2'.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, the upcoming film also has Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D'Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

