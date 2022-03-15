Vikramaditya Motwane (Image source: Twitter)
Vikramaditya Motwane (Image source: Twitter)

It's a wrap for Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Stardust'

ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 02:42 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): The filming of Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'Stardust' has been completed.
Sharing an update, actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the show, took to Instagram and wrote, "ITS A WRAP!! Thankkk you so much @motwayne sirr for making me a part of your world."

Aparshakti also shared a picture from the sets in which he can be seen sharing smiles with Vikramaditya and other team members.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Wamiqa Gabbi are also a part 'Stardust', which is inspired by true incidents from rivalry to the working culture of the film industry. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl