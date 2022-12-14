"It's all about loving your family" : Karan Johar celebrates 21 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Karan Johar directorial 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' turned 21 on Wednesday, and on the occasion, he celebrated the film with a long, emotional post.

Although it feels like the film was released yesterday, it has completed 21 years of its release.

The 2001 movie, produced under the Yash Raj banner, was helmed and written by Karan Johar. It boasts of an ensemble star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji appearing in a cameo.

To celebrate this special day, Karan Johar shared a video tribute, thanking all members of the cast, crew and fans for all the love and appreciation for the film.

The video montage incorporated various scenes from the film and also BTS moments from filming.

Sharing a long, emotional note alongside the video montage, Karan wrote, "No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on-screen...and that soon became a family off-screen too."

He added, "21 years later, I'm still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it's the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family...THANK YOU! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it's all about loving your family"

'Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham' tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to a misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs made a lasting mark on the audience.

The movie also gave the audience one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema - 'Pooh' played by Kareena Kapoor in the film. (ANI)