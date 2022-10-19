"It's been a joyful ride", says Sidharth Malhotra on completing 10 years in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra, on Wednesday, pens a heartfelt note on completing 10 years in the Indian film industry.

The 'Thank God' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which contain clips of his movies like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Brothers', 'Ek Villain', and 'Shershaah'.

He captioned the post, "My journey in Hindi cinema has completed a decade today. I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my fans who've been rooting for me throughout the years."

"From #SOTY to #ThankGod, it's been a joyful ride. Thank you @karanjohar for giving me an opportunity to show my talent and most importantly for believing in me. Big hug to my first co-stars @varundvn & @aliaabhatt. Big love and respect to all," he added.

As soon as Sidharth dropped the post, fans chimed in the comment section to congratulate him.

Sidharth made her debut in 2012 with 'Student of the Year', which also marks the foray of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in cinema.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is all set for the release of 'Thank God' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022.

Apart from this, Sidharth has 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles, which is slated to release on November 11. The action thriller film is directed by Sagar Ambre. He also has Shantanu Bagchi's spy-thriller film, 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. (ANI)