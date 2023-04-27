"It's going to be good...", Samantha Ruth Prabhu glows in latest selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday shared a cute selfie of herself with a positive message.

'O Antava' star who is quite active on Instagram treated fans with a new picture of herself.



All smiles as Samantha flaunted her glow in a black tank top.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's going to be a good year."



On Monday, Samantha dropped a monochrome picture when she was 16 years old on social media.

The 'Shaakuntalam' actor took to Instagram Story and posted a throwback candid picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch. She wore a printed short dress with a white shrug.

Recently, Samantha attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series 'Citadel' with actor Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in 'Shaakuntalam', based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright.

She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

