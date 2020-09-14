It's not forgotten, won't be forgotten: Anupam Kher on "Kashmiri Pandits Martyrs' Day"

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher on Monday remembered Kashmiri social worker Tika Lal Taplu on "Kashmiri Pandits' Martyrs' Day".

In a tweet today, the 65-year-old actor said that "39 years ago" on this day, a "long series" of "atrocities began" on "Kashmiri Pandits".

"39 years ago today, a 59-year-old social worker Shri Tika Lal Taplu ji was murdered by terrorists in Srinagar on 14 September. And from here began a long series of atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits. #KPMartyrsDay," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

"Even if these wounds are healed. But it is not forgotten, and should not be forgotten," he added.

The 'Saaransh' actor often uses his social media handles to voice his opinions on several issues. (ANI)
















