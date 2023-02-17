"It's not my biopic": Ranbir Kapoor on TJMM song 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

The film helmed by Luv Ranjan also stars actors Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the big screens on March 8, 2023.

Recently the makers unveiled the second song of the film 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' which received a massive response from the audience, while some people joked on social media that the song seems to be a 'biopic' of Ranbir.

Reacting to that, the 'Besharam' actor at a recent promotional event spoke about the song and made it clear that it is not his 'biopic'.

Ranbir said, "My favourite song is Pyar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hain," leaving the audience in splits.



"My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, it's not a biopic. It is not based on my life," explained Ranbir Kapoor as he addressed the audience.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CotxGiNpyqz/?igshid=NzAzN2Q1NTE=

Titled 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar', the peppy track is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The music video features Ranbir in a cool avatar.

Dressed in a shiny black blazer, Ranbir flaunts his dance moves and tells everyone not to worry too much and fall in love more than once. The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again!

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, who plays the role of Ranbir's friend in the film, also features in the special track.

'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' is the second song. Prior to it, the makers unveiled the song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got a massive response from the fans.

'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song has been composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and its lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. (ANI)

